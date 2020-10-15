The Amazing Race 32 episode 2 preview: The return of the Yield







Wednesday’s The Amazing Race 32 premiere proved to be all sorts of fun from start to finish — how could it not be after such a long break? There was so much content that we got a chance to see tonight, whether it be an awesome location in Trinidad & Tobago or some challenges that took advantage of a wide array of different skill sets.

So where does the race going to go from here? What sort of challenges await the remaining teams? For episode 2, be prepared to see everyone remaining in another part of the world in Colombia, where you are going to see the return of an old twist in the Yield. Why bring it back now? It’s a good question, and it may allow us a chance in order to see some real drama unfold pretty early on in the season.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 32 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Red Lipstick is Not My Color” – Teams race through Bogotá, Colombia where they encounter the “Yield,” which gives them the power to stop another team’s race for a designated amount of time, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

The most exciting thing about the rest of the season is, of course, just the season itself. It’s so nice to have this show back on the air, and to also have an escape from everything going on in the outside world. (Remember that the entirety of this was filmed before the arrival of the global health crisis — that’s not going to be a part of the discourse here in the slightest.) There are a lot of great teams this season, and the locations themselves look to be fairly interesting. All in all, doesn’t it feel like there’s a lot of stuff to like here?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32 episode 2?

