





Another episode of The Masked Singer has come and gone, and that means another chance to see a dramatic unmasking at the end. It’s going to be rather hard for the show to top what we’ve seen so far, isn’t it?

Throughout the episode, we saw another group of performers hit the stage hoping to impress. The Seahorse continues to be impressive, and the Whatchamacallit is just weird — all sorts of weird. Yet, it was revealed at the end of the episode that the character being unmasking tonight was Baby Alien. This was kind of a surprise given that there was some talent here — but a lot of people this season were!

Baby Alien was, by far, one of the weirdest costumes that we’ve seen. It was almost a feat in puppeteering just as much as one related to the costume itself. We felt like whoever was underneath the mask was someone with some sort of history performing, and someone with the personality and zeal in order in order to pull this very thing off. Some of the guesses here were tied to Jason Biggs, Taylor Lautner, and Jeff Dunham. The latter, a guess by Nicole Scherzinger, actually made the most sense — wouldn’t it take a master puppeteer in order to pull something like this off?

Yet, here is the big surprise — it was NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez! We totally didn’t see this coming thanks to the ridiculous costume and the way in which he performed. In the end, though, we do think that this is yet another reminder not to judge a metaphorical book here by its cover. The whole point of this show is to find a way to surprise time and time again!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now!

What do you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other assorted news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







