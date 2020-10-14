Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Prepare for BB Comics Competition!







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we’re going to have a chance to see the return of a fan favorite! BB Comics is going to be arriving on the show, and in case you want to get some advance teases on what some of the comics are, we of course have you covered here.

The first thing that we’ve gotta say is that Kaysar’s comic (see the tweet below) is by far the best — King Kaysar. How could it be anything else? It’s perfect given that has already been a nickname that he’s had for most of his time in this franchise. (For those wondering, Janelle is The Bombshell.)

Some of the other comics are predictably about things that are referenced all the time — take Christmas’ comic being about her name or Kevin’s being about his bandanna. Some are a little bit more surprising, such as Da’Vonne being the Da’Dreamer or Dani being a Regulator — a nod to her now-husband Dominic being in the worst alliance ever during Big Brother 13. Why you gotta throw her into that? Ian’s was a reference to his space punishment from earlier this season.

These comics are always a fun thing to have at the end of a season, as they reference big moments throughout the game and give us a chance to reflect. Big Brother 22 is far from the best season, but a little bit of Big Brother is always better than no Big Brother.

I finally got myself a BB Comic! And I’m doing the River dance… #BB22 #BBComics pic.twitter.com/xxCzXbHvR9 — Kaysar Ridha (@KaysarRidha) October 14, 2020

