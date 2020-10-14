Lucifer season 6 progress report: What’s the state of production?







For those who are unaware, production kicked off not too long abo on the end of Lucifer season 5 — in other words, a great way to ensure that everything was wrapped up for new episodes to arrive on Netflix either later this year/early next. (Hopefully, we’ll learn more about that before too long.)

When it comes to the remainder of this article, we want to hone in on something else rather specific — where things are at the moment in regards to season 6. We know that the show is currently a little over a week into filming on the final season, which was originally not going to happen. The writers had planned for most of season 5 to make it the end of the road, but plans changed thanks to Netflix and Warner Bros. figuring something out. The end of season 5 was ultimately extended for a very satisfying final batch of episodes, one that is meant to give all of your favorite characters a chance to evolve even more.

To date, it’s been fairly quiet on the front of spoilers or teasers for what’s coming up, and we’re sure that there are specific reasons for that. Nobody wants to spoil the events of the end of season 5, and these episodes probably not airing until at least midway through next year. There’s no real hurry for anyone to share details, so it is probably best for us all to exercise patience … though it’s not exactly easy within the Lucifer world.

