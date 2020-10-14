The Blacklist season 8 begins filming; see new Megan Boone photo







If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting with bated breath in order to see The Blacklist season 8 back in production — and assured, we’re finally here! This week marks the cast and crew re-gathering in New York City, with a number of extra health and safety protocols, in order to further along the story of Elizabeth Keen and Raymond Reddington.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see series star Megan Boone talking about being back to work in these most difficult of times. There are a ton of mysteries that lie ahead on this particular season, especially when it does come to Boone’s character Liz. At the end of season 7, it seemed as though she was ready to turn her back on Reddington in order to work with Katarina Rostova. Why? She was promising her answers to some of her biggest questions, which is something that Reddington has routinely kept from her throughout the series’ run. While we don’t like the idea of Liz being anti-Reddington, the frustration makes some sense. We just hope that eventually, the two can find a way to gravitate back towards each other.

What should make season 8 especially interesting is that it’s going to begin with some stories that, presumably, were meant to take place at the end of season 7. That means that there will be a nice carryover of momentum, and then we can get into stuff for the new episodes.

