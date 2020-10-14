The Bachelorette: Yosef vs. Tyler C. causes Clare Crawley confrontation







We knew entering Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette that there was going to be drama — yet, we didn’t know what form it would take.

Suffice it to say, the picture is a little bit clearer now and we’ve got Yosef and Tyler C. at the center of it. You see, Tyler claimed to us that he’s heard from people around him that Yosef has been hitting on them on social media — basically suggesting that he is trying to play the field more so than being on the show for Clare Crawley. That’s something he wanted to bring up right away, largely because he claimed that he was there to look out for her and not hold any information back.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some more news and then also view our show playlist.

Ultimately, Clare decided that rather than have a lot of this drama play out forever, she wanted to cut it out right away — she’s a different sort of Bachelorette! Clearly, she has no interest in some petty drama getting drawn out over the course of a season.

So what did Clare do? Hilariously, she just told the guys that she didn’t have time for their drama, which included Yosef denying that he did anything wrong in that situation. He danced around the subject as Clare did question him, including about whether or not someone was going to show up claiming they were his girlfriend.

At the Rose Ceremony at the end of the night, she decided to send out Tyler and keep Yosef. Why? We’re not altogether sure what she sees in the latter. Tyler probably shouldn’t have brought something up so soon, but note that he went to Yosef first to talk it through as opposed to Clare.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What did you think about the events of The Bachelorette premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







