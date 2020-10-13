Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77; Jon Cryer, cast react







Some truly sad news is coming out today regarding Conchata Ferrell. The actress, known for TV and films across decades but based known as Berta on Two and a Half Men, has died at the age of 77.

The news of her death was first reported by Deadline, and it comes after the multi-time Emmy nominee was hospitalized earlier this year. It’s devastating news for the television world, as Ferrell brought so much to all of her projects. She was funny, genuine, and often different than the acerbic Two and a Half Men character she played for many years.

Following the news breaking, a number of her former colleagues are speaking out in various forms.

Jon Cryer – “She was a beautiful human … Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many … I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men … It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it. I had to recount one of my favorite bits of hers from a cancelled mid 70’s sitcom called Hot L Baltimore before she finally got that I was serious. I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me ‘Zippy.’”

Chuck Lorre – “We called her Chatty. And we all loved her … Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

You can see another tribute from Charlie Sheen, who appeared with her for the first several seasons of the show, at the bottom of this article. Ferrell was clearly loved by all of her co-stars, and you can see that in these statements — not just as a colleague, but also a human being. She will be sorely missed, and our thoughts and condolences go out to all who loved her. (Photo: CBS.)

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss. Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







