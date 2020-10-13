Mom season 8 premiere spoilers: The first episode without Anna Faris







There’s a lot to wonder about entering the Mom season 8 premiere on CBS, and much of it has to do with Anna Faris. This is, after all, going to mark the first episode without her in the cast! It’s going to be rather strange, honestly, not having her as a part of this show and this world … and we’re still very-much curious to learn how that exit will be written into the show.

What we can say at the moment is that the November 5 episode is poised to feature some of those answers, and we’ll probably learn over time more of what caused this exit to happen. Just check out the Mom season 8 premiere synopsis below for more:

“Sex Bucket and the Grammar Police” – When Bonnie invites the ladies to a slumber party, childhood games reveal adult problems, on the eighth season premiere of MOM, Thursday, Nov. 5 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we’ve come to know about Mom over time is that it’s got a real knack as a series for combining the serious and the comedic. We’ve seen a real balancing out of these elements before, and more than likely, that is going to be a huge part of the fabric of whatever comes next. Our hope is that the show just finds a way for Christy to be off somewhere happy — the last thing that we want to see is some sort of sad conclusion. We’d like for there to be a little bit of hope that at some point in the future, we can see this character surface again.

For Allison Janney, we anticipate that she’s going to be doing more of the heavy lifting than ever. There’s no other way to see this now.

