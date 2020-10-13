SWAT season 4 spoilers: First look at two-hour premiere!







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on the SWAT season 4 premiere? There is a two-hour event coming on Wednesday, November 11 — and rest assured, this one is going to be intense. You’re going to have a chance to see a number of things that were planned at the end of season 3, but at the same time some new elements that are meant to show how these characters are evolving and getting through tough times. This will look and feel a lot like the SWAT you remember, but also offer a chance to look into the past — think in terms of 1992 Los Angeles.

Today, CBS released a whole slew of details, and we suggest taking a look at all of them below…

Season 4 episode 1, “3 Seventeen Year Olds” – Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé) and his teen charge Darryl (Deshae Frost) confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Also, the SWAT team pursues El Diablo’s scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks, in the first part of the two-hour fourth season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Donald Dash as 17-year-old Hondo and Rico E. Anderson as younger Daniel Sr. Episode written by executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Season 4 episode 2, “Stakeout” – The SWAT team acts as a domestic surveillance unit for the CIA to confirm whether an international crime lord has resurfaced in Los Angeles after being off-grid for years. Also, Tan’s mother, Chan Fei (Susan Chuang), is a victim of racial discrimination, and Hondo encounters his ex-girlfriend Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes), for the first time since their breakup, in the second part of the two-hour fourth season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Based on what we’re seeing already, we’ve got a good feeling that these episodes will, as a whole, make the very-long wait for new episodes very much worthwhile.

