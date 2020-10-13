This Is Us season 5 premiere spoilers: First look at two-part episode!







The This Is Us season 5 premiere is coming to NBC on October 27, and over the course of its first two episodes we will be visiting an important point in the story. Remember the 40th birthday party? It was a notable affair for a couple of different reasons. It was when Rebecca had to be brought back by local authorities after getting lost; meanwhile, it was a harsh reminder of the state of things between Randall and Kevin. The two weren’t exactly in an altogether-great place, and there’s no clear sense as to when they will get better.

Today, NBC did reveal some of their first details for this upcoming episode (entitled “Forty”) — there is not a lot they give away here, but we do get a sense of a few details. Take a look below:

10/27/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the two-hour premiere, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.

Ultimately, this will be a day full of reflection, but not all of it will prove happy beyond the reasons that we’ve said. Remember when Kevin said what he did about Jack and Rebecca bringing Randall home? There’s a lot that will probably be weighing on his mind, and that’s without really thinking about the fact that he and Madison are now expecting a baby together. This episode should prove to be a good chance to get an update on their relationship — is it really working? Is it romantic at all? We shall find out soon…

