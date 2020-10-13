Shameless season 11 premiere date, early spoilers revealed







With Shameless season 11 production underway, we thankfully don’t have to wait any longer to learn when the show is premiering.

Today, Showtime confirmed that on Sunday, December 6, you will see the Gallaghers back in action with the final batch of episodes. It is the second season without Emmy Rossum, though we do hope that she comes back at some point before the series ends. The synopsis below, meanwhile, gives us a few more details now all about what you can expect to see:

“The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the [current] pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.”

Ultimately, we think remaining in the South Side will be a big question a lot of these characters are wondering. Lip considered a move last season, Fiona is already gone, and there could be all sorts of other opportunities that exist elsewhere. Yet, this part of Chicago is a big part of who these characters are. It’s what has defined them through the many struggles that they’ve had since the start of the series.

We’re going to miss Shameless — we know that much, and we haven’t even seen the final episodes yet.

