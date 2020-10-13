Blue Bloods season 11 premiere date still MIA on CBS; what’s happening?







Today, CBS opted to announce premiere dates for a number of their shows — think along the lines of all three series in the NCIS franchise, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, and more. (You can read more about some of these over here.)

Yet, there are some shows that are still very much missing-in-action, with the entire Friday-night lineup being at the top of the list. Think along the lines of Magnum PI, MacGyver, and also Blue Bloods.

So what gives with these three shows? Why are we still waiting? Some of it may have to do with production, given that Blue Bloods only recently started filming and Magnum PI did shortly before that. MacGyver has been on hold for a little while longer, but there are some episodes that were filmed earlier this year that have yet to air.

One thing we have to realistically think about at this point is that these Friday shows may not launch until December — it’s not what we want, but the scheduling could prove tricky. If there are episodes ready by November 13 or the 20th, maybe they can find their way on the air. Yet, we don’t foresee CBS kicking them off on Black Friday (November 27), given that there aren’t many people who will be looking to watch TV then. The most important thing, of course, remains the safety of the entire cast and crew. Making sure that they are okay to film will allow us to get more episodes further on down the road.

When do you think that Blue Bloods season 11 is going to air on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

