The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley, Dale Moss drama galore







Tomorrow night’s premiere of The Bachelorette is going to be here, and rest assured that it’s going to be crazy based on the preview we saw tonight!

During Dancing with the Stars, the show gave you an extended look at the upcoming season of the show — one that is being hyped already as the craziest one in the history of the show. It doesn’t seem as though ABC is holding a lot back when it comes to some of the secrets that are out there — including that Clare Crawley is super intrigued with Dale Moss from the start. She feels like he’s the perfect person for her from the moment that they meet, but some of the guys have some concerns.

Based on what we see throughout the trailer, some of the guys seem to be especially frustrated at the notion that Clare is immediately infatuated with Dale, and not so interested in them. This is where some of the suggestions come up that there could be another person brought in for the role — though we wonder how far in advance this was prepared. It’s one of the weirdest situations that we’ve seen, and there is no guarantee that all of the guys are going to want to stick around for whatever happens next.

But hey, if you want drama it feels very much like this season is going to bring that and then some. That’s probably a part of what ABC was looking for when they first cast Clare, someone who has had her fair share of confrontations on the show in the past.

If you want to watch the full trailer for the season, you can do that below.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

AT LAST! Here's a first look at tomorrow's premiere of #TheBachelorette! 🤩🌹 pic.twitter.com/DdYMXPw00K — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 13, 2020

