The Bachelorette spoilers: Host Chris Harrison on Clare Crawley twists







Come tomorrow night on ABC, we’re going to have a chance to see the premiere of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Rest assured, this is going to be nuts! There are a lot of big twists that you’re going to have a chance to see from start to finish. With the show in a bubble for all of its run this time, there are some things probably coming that people don’t know about.

For some more news on The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our playlist. We’ll have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

Of course, there are also a few others that people may be a little more familiar with. Take, for example, the notion of Clare “blowing up” the season, something that has been out there for a while. Show host Chris Harrison isn’t confirming the conversations that we may be seeing Tayshia Adams become the lead midway through, but he did tease the following in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

It is an explosive season and she does blow up The Bachelorette unlike we’ve ever seen before. Obviously, you’ll have to wait and see how it plays out, but I will tell you this: I feel like a lot of people feel like they know how this goes, and you don’t. And I can’t wait for everybody to watch this.

There are probably a few different twists to Clare’s season that are still hidden under lock and key, and one of the biggest questions we have is this: In the event that Clare does leave, will she still be featured somehow for the rest of the season? Inquiring minds want to know…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette!

What do you think is going to happen on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







