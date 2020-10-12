The Amazing Race season 32: Get to know the cast!







As we prepare for The Amazing Race 32 to premiere on CBS this coming Wednesday, why not get to know some of the cast a little better? That is the focus of this article, as we’ll take you through some of the people (with pictures!) who are going to be a part of this upcoming season.

So what are we expecting? Think in terms of a lot of intense competition, plus also some humor and great escapism at a time in which so many people desperately need it.

Without further ado, though, let’s get to some of the teams!

DeAngelo & Gary

These two are both former NFL players with ties to the Carolina Panthers. Athletes on this show often do have a physical advantage, but can they slow down when they need to?

Riley & Maddison

They are brothers from Hawaii, and also pro volleyball players who have a YouTube Channel where they document a lot of what they do. They’re clearly athletic, savvy, and possible contenders for the grand prize.

Will & James

They are a dating couple (per CBS, they’re actually engaged now) who are documenting a lot of their travels online. Will also has some reality TV history as a former America’s Next Top Model contestant.

Nathan & Cody

They are best friends from Tennessee/Kentucky, and the two guys this season who are going to fill the “fish-out-of-water” archetype. These two could be fun, and they will be the ultimate underdogs.

Hung & Chee

As married parents from Houston, these two obviously have a lot of experience balancing a lot of responsibilities. Parents often do well on this show just because they know about communication, delegating tasks, and dealing with stress.

Kaylynn & Haley

Expect a lot of real-estate puns from these two sisters from South Carolina — both of them are agents. Also, go ahead and consider them another darkhorse team that could go far.

Jerry & Frank

They are a father/son duo from Louisville, and they have some of the cooler jobs on the season. Dad Jerry is a men’s basketball coach, while son Frank is a luxury car salesman.

Aparna & Eswar

These two are siblings from California, and they also both work in the world of software engineering. With these jobs, they’re clearly highly intelligent — but how will that adapt to the race?

Alana & Leo

They’re a nerdy dating couple who met on Tinder, but they’re also prepared to show people that there’s more going on here than perhaps first meets the eye physically.

Michelle & Victoria

The sisters live in Lafayette, Louisiana, and interestingly, Michelle also works in luxury car sales! Can she forge an alliance with Jerry & Frank because of this?

Kellie & LaVonne

They’re former Olympic hurdlers — you should be terrified to race against them! They seem to have all of the skills necessary to do well in this race.

