Fear the Walking Dead season 6: EP on new submarine mystery







The end of the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 premiere on AMC last night raised a number of big questions. In particular, they revolved around a beached submarine. It was large, red, and there was a message sprayed on it in white: “The end is the beginning.”

So who are these people, and what exactly are they doing? They seem to have an important role on the show moving forward, though it’s unclear as of now what it is. We can at least pass along this tease courtesy of executive producer Andrew Chambliss, who said the following in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

I can tell you that they like graffiti. Leaving the message, “The end is the beginning,” and this won’t be the last you’ll see of these characters. It won’t be the last you see of that message. And there also is a future for that submarine.

Is this submarine poised to be a setting for a future society? We wonder that, but perhaps more than anything we wonder how it got there in the first place. Dry land is not the sort of place you typically see an enormous submarine, so a lot of care or some freak accident may have gone into that alone.

Just be prepared for the story of Fear the Walking Dead to take its sweet time before it starts to hand down answers. Because of the specific format for this show and how they are telling isolated stories, we don’t foresee there being too much information for a few more episodes — at least at the moment. Next week, the focus could be shifting more on the story of Alicia and Strand.

