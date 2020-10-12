American Idol season 19: Bobby Bones returning as in-house mentor







Just in case you had any further questions when it comes to Bobby Bones’ future on American Idol season 19, we now have an answer.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to have an opportunity to see Bones back in his role as in-house mentor for the ABC series. This is a spot that he has occupied as of late, and there’s no more reason for speculation on his future. We reported previously that Bones was not on the list of returning personalities for the new season, but it had nothing to do with a lack of interest. Instead, it was geared more around some scheduling issues that needed to be worked out.

If there is one thing that American Idol has done rather well since moving to ABC, it is establish a sense of continuity. With the same people there every season, it allows the show to feel more like an institution and less like they are just throwing darts against the wall. We think that the combination of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson helped the show immensely in the early years, and having Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan there with Ryan Seacrest and Bobby allows the show to feel a little bit more familiar.

The audition process for season 19 is currently underway, and the show is working to maintain an in-person element with restrictions after being forced to go fully virtual for the entire second half of season 18. We would imagine that as the season goes along, Idol will look towards America’s Got Talent for inspiration in terms of the format that they brought to the stage.

