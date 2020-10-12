Pandora season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Gates of Eden’







Interested in getting some more insight when it comes to Pandora season 2 episode 3? The installment entitled “Gates of Eden” is set to arrive on The CW next week, and there are a wide array of different things to expect from it. Think in terms of more backstory, traveling between world, and also a search for some Ancients. (We’ll admit that whenever we hear the word “Ancients,” we immediately think about Final Fantasy VII.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Pandora season 2 episode 3 synopsis, where we’ve got a little bit more in the way of news as to what to expect:

FACING THE FINAL JUDGMENT – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team visit the distant planet where Professor Osborn (Noah Huntley) first discovered Jax as an infant during the Earth-Zatarian War in an attempt to find the Ancients in the hopes of saving our Universe; but is dealt a tragic blow when Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) suffers a loss that will change him forever. Oliver Dench, Tina Casciani, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Chris LeDoux directed the episode written by Steve Kriozere (#203). Original airdate 10/18/2020.

So how is the series faring when it comes to the ratings so far? We’d say that it’s somewhat of a mixed bag at the moment. While Sunday’s total viewership was higher than the premiere, this is a show that is lagging behind more than 30% in live viewership versus season 1. It may be making up for some of that in terms of after-the-fact viewings, but this is another reminder that airing on Sunday nights opposite football and the NBA Finals is not ideal. There will be a little less in the way of competition this coming weekend, but will it really move the needle all that much one way or the other?

