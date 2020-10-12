Could a GLOW movie happen at Netflix after shock cancellation?







If you missed it, just this past week GLOW was canceled at Netflix — and with that, it became the most shocking cancellation of the year. It had already been renewed for a season 4, but became an unfortunate casualty of the global health crisis destroying its shooting schedule. With rising costs across the board for productions, we’ve seen a multitude of networks and streamers (Netflix especially) decide to un-renew some of their programs.

While this cancellation is without a doubt awful, is there still a hope for something more? We can’t rule that out, largely because Netflix did bring back Sense8 after its cancellation for a wrap-up. There is already a movement out there to get the show a movie of some sort, and that’s something the cast and crew are already behind. Speaking (via THR) while at a livestream reunion for the cast, Marc Maron suggested why this would work perfectly:

“It would be a very exciting thing and it would seem like Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it … It would probably solve the problem, it would be easier for them to do. Who the f–k knows what they’re going to do, but I think it’s a great idea and I hope people rally around it enough to raise the interest of the executives over there.”

We do think that this is an idea worth considering for one primary reason: Viewer loyalty. It’s a way in order to ensure that people don’t get too angry at Netflix since this was one of their most-beloved shows. Also, it gives the story some element of closure since a lot of stories that were planned for season 4 (which was already mapped out) can be condensed or included in some way.

