Supergirl season 6: With Lex still around, what’s coming next?







We know that Supergirl season 6 is set to arrive on The CW at some point in the new year — not only that, but the cast and crew are already set to work! Despite some filming delays there will be a lot of headlines very soon but, for the sake of this article, we want to talk a little bit more about Lex.

Is Jon Cryer’s character going to be the Big Bad of season 6? It’s a little too early to tell, but there are indications already that he is going to be a big part of the action. For example, Cryer is already in Vancouver alongside many other cast members, and we know that at the very least, there could be plans to wrap up what was left behind back at the end of season 5.

Could it extend beyond that? It’s possible, and if that is the case, we hope that the show really relishes the opportunity to show off his inner villain once more. One of the things that we know about Lex already is that we’ve seen the nuanced businessman side of him already — that smarminess has always been an enormous part of who this character is. You can keep some of that, but everyone should know, even after Crisis, who this man is at the moment. There isn’t all that much of a reason for questioning about that now.

If this is going to be the final season for Supergirl (which it is), go big! Embrace some of the challenges that lies ahead for you. The more that Supergirl does that, the better off it’s going to be. One of the things that we have seen with Supergirl over the years is that their villains have occasionally been lacking. Lex isn’t that, and it could also give us an opportunity to see Kara and Lena work together to take him down. We don’t need Lena and Supergirl at odds anymore — you can simplify some dynamics in the final season and just focus more on delivering something awesome.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to Lex on Supergirl season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







