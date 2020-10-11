Blue Bloods season 11: Will Nicky return in the early going?







As recently reported, Blue Bloods season 11 is back in production in New York City, and there are questions aplenty as to what the story is going to be. Beyond just that, we’re also left to wonder just who is going to be showing up.

Are we going to have a chance to see Sami Gayle return in the early going as Nicky? We know that there will be an interest in seeing her once more. From the very get-go Gayle has been a major part of the series as Erin’s daughter, but her appearances were a little more limited through the second half of the season. We’ve long hoped that we’d see her back around the family dinner table in season 11 … and we do at least know that the actress is back in New York City! She confirmed as much on her Instagram Stories, though there is no confirmation that she will be returning to the set as of yet. We would just hope so, given the timing of her trip.

It would also make a certain degree of sense for Nicky to be back around her family during such a difficult time. Given that she had moved out to the West Coast in season 10, it’s possible that she could still have that job but also be working remotely this time around — so many people are all over the world at this point.

What do you want to see from Nicky on Blue Bloods season 11?

Are you just potentially happy to see Sami Gayle back at all? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

