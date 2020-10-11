Saturday Night Live keeps ratings strong for Bill Burr, Jim Carrey’s The Fly







This weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live contained a number of great moments from start to finish. Take, for example, the cold-open where Jim Carrey played Joe Biden slowly and turning into Jeff Goldblum from The Fly. Or, that fantastic Weekend Update piece where Kate McKinnon eventually became herself after playing a version of the show’s resident doctor, there to give Colin Jost a medical exam. Maya Rudolph also continued to be fantastic as Kamala Harris, not that this is going to be a surprise to anyone out there.

After the fact, it continues to look like the show is as strong as ever ratings-wise. Last night’s episode did generate a fantastic 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is yet another reminder that few shows have the same pop-culture impact in 2020 that this one does. The pre-election episodes of SNL often tend to be the highest-rated, and we do think that there is an added amount of enthusiasm right now simply due to the fact that there hasn’t been all that much in the way of scripted comedy for some time.

Of course, this show was not without a few moments of mixed reactions. Take, for example, the early thoughts on host Bill Burr’s monologue where he weighs in on a number of different touchy subjects. Take, for example, reactions of cancel culture, pride month, and white women making movements largely about themselves.

We’ll see if SNL can keep up some of its ratings momentum for some time coming — the next new episode is going to have Issa Rae as a host, and we’re sure that she is going to bring in a rather-hefty audience. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is also returning to the stage, and he has served as both a host and musical guest in the past.

