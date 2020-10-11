Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, & trivia in new video







Just in case you want something extremely fun to watch today related to Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, we have it!

If you look below, you can see from New York Comic-Con a back-and-forth discussion moderated by Josh Horowitz featuring these two actors. They obviously have quite the history together — they worked on Outlander for years, and now they are the stars of the upcoming Men in Kilts on Starz. They also have their upcoming book Clanlands, which is based on some of their travels all across Scotland learning about the history of the region — and also learning about each other. There is a lot worth diving into with both the series and the book!

For the sake of this article, though, we’re simply here to have a little bit of fun. The video discussion does contain some insight on Men in Kilts plus the book and fan encounters. Then, there’s also a trivia battle like no other! They have to answer questions about each other, about Scotland, and about a whole lot more. We don’t want to say too much in advance here, mostly because it would be akin to giving away the punchline to the joke without any of the context. What makes this video so much fun is just the back-and-forth and some of the stories you get. We’ve seen a number of chats between Heughan and Horowitz over the years and they’re always a blast; add Graham, and it really feels like you’re just watching three old friends having a good time together. This is the sort of video that takes perfect advantage of a virtual convention.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on an Outlander season 6 in the weeks and months to come. For now, though, we’re just excited to have this video!

What do you want to see from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in Men in Kilts?

