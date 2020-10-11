Us season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at BBC One?







Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect to see an Us season 2 renewal over at BBC One? Or, should we expect the series to be over? Go ahead and consider this article your source for some early information on that subject.

Let’s go ahead, though, and kick this article off with the following: You shouldn’t expect all that much in the way of renewal news right now. It’d be great if we had something more, but it almost feels right now to say that there won’t be any more episodes. It may not be something that we’re particularly keen on, but at the same time this entire story was based on source material. It was meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end from the jump, and with that in mind, we don’t exactly have super-high hopes that more is going to be coming up soon.

The only real incentive for the BBC here is if they see some sort of performance that is astronomically better than anything that they anticipated ahead of time. If that does happen, they may find themselves incentivized a great deal into bringing the show back for more. They could be eager to do it and in all honesty, we’d understand why they would want to. It’s hard to find a lot of stable and successful shows these days.

In the end, though, we would go into tonight’s finale thinking that there isn’t going to be any more, and if you’re reading this after the fact, we’d expect for this to be it. We’ll see if something more changes at some point over the next couple of months, and we’ll be sure to offer an update accordingly if one comes out.

