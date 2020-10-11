Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: New Veto Ceremony aftermath







If you were not aware, yesterday was the Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and we now have a greater sense than ever as to what’s going to happen.

Let’s start things off here with this reminder: Nicole has won the Power of Veto! With that, she does have the ability to dictate more or less whatever she wants at the moment. Based on what we’ve seen at present, her goal is rather simple: Working in order to ensure that Memphis is evicted. She may want him out, but remember that she is not actually in control of her own destiny here. That is going to be up instead to the desires of Cody and Enzo.

Over the next couple of days, we’re sure that these two are going to be spending a good bit of time thinking about that. Keeping Christmas over Memphis benefits Nicole heavily, since she’s far more likely to work with Nicole than Memphis is at this point. Memphis may be more likely to win competitions, but he may also be far more likely to target Nicole. We don’t think that playing into Nicole’s hands is necessarily a good thing at the moment, given the fact that she is more than capable of winning a lot of the late-game competitions.

At the moment, Memphis continues to act as though he’s good with both Cody and Enzo — maybe he doesn’t want to give them any sense of paranoia, or maybe he is setting himself up to be legitimately blindsided at the end of the season. That is something that we will figure out better over time. Christmas plans to be spending a good bit of the day campaigning for the Veto to be used on her — that way, a larger move can be made.

