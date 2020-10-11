The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 2 preview: The Battle of Flodden







The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Flodden,” and the promo below does a mighty-fine job of setting the stakes. After all, we are going to see the show dive head-first into its interpretation of the Battle of Flodden! It’s going to be big, dramatic, and you should wonder what the long-term consequences are going to be here on Catherine.

One of the things that you’ve learned already about this character is simply that she fights as hard as possible for whatever she believes in. Of course, in doing this sometimes she does run into unforeseen consequences. You are going to see some of this play out over the course of this episode, and we expect that her relationship with henry is going to continue to evolve and quickly. We’ve seen in some trailers already that her being involved with the military serves as a sticking point of conflict, and that’s without even getting into the historical questions about an heir. If you’re familiar with the story of King Henry VIII, then you know a thing or two already about where some of that is going.

If you do want even the smallest bit of additional context here for episode 2, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

Henry invades France, leaving a pregnant Catherine to defend England from the Scottish King James IV. Let the Battle of Flodden start..

Just in case you were wondering why Catherine was forced to take on so much responsibility, we think that this does illustrate that she feels like she has to with Henry occupied with France. She’s taken on so much already since the start of the series, and this episode should serve as a microcosm for who she’s become, and then also just what she stands to lose.

