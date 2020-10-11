





Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’re going to be bringing you an answer to that question, and then also take a larger look at what the future holds.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series coming on the network tonight. Last night’s installment was meant as a one-night event and unfortunately, that’s it.

If there is a silver lining that we can offer you right now, it’s simple this: The promise that there is some more new stuff coming before too long. We know that there are plans for a bonus batch of six episodes to be coming your way in the new year, and there’s a lot of various stories that can be unraveled through a lot of that. We wouldn’t say to expect anything enormous in scale due to the global health crisis, but this should serve as a rather nice opportunity to get some powerful, thought-provoking stories that feature some of the show’s main characters front and center. This will serve as a nice little bridge to season 11, which we hope will start airing in the fall. It’s a little bit early to know anything for sure as of right now, but we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Remember now that The Walking Dead season 11 is going to be the final season, and that there will also be a spin-off coming down the road focusing on Daryl and Carol. There is no clear end to some parts of this franchise moving forward, and to tide you over, remember that Fear the Walking Dead premieres tonight to go along with the already-on-the-air The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

What do you want to see on The Walking Dead season 10 moving forward?

