Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won Veto, BB Comics?







Who is the week 10 Power of Veto winner within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Consider this article your source of information on that, plus what it means for the game.

Let’s kick off this article with a couple of reminders now — Nicole won Head of Household, and last night she chose to go ahead and nominate Christmas and Memphis for eviction. Right now, her target is Memphis, but we’ll see what happens with the competition itself. Everyone is competing, and we know that ideally, Christmas would love Enzo to win the Veto, save her, and then Cody could go up so that he could go … but that is not going to happen. The more interesting thing today was Nicole and Christmas both recognizing that they are each other’s best option of winning, which does complicate things further at the final four if Memphis goes.

The moment that feeds were back, it was clear that Christmas was not feeling altogether well about what happened — it was also clear that the Veto was BB Comics, which is a tradition as great as any within the game. We weren’t sure that we were going to happen, but we’re very-much happy that it did. Nicole did win the Veto, which means that she can do whatever she’d like this week — though she will probably keep the nominations the same. That means the likely demise of Memphis, or at least that’s what all current indications suggest. We’ll see where things go over the next few days depending on strategy.

