The Flash season 7 filming finally underway — what’s next?







We know that it has been a long time coming, but we’re thrilled to be able to report some great news now — The Flash season 7 is on its way!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, cast member Danielle Nicolet (Cecile) helped to make it very clear that production on the hit show is underway in Vancouver. We know that there have been a number of different delays over the past few months, starting with the pandemic before leading into some testing delays. It wasn’t easy for the series to get back to work, but with the right protocols and regulations, they are finding a way to make it happen. That is probably very-much welcome news for a lot of people out there, especially when you think about the sense of comfort and escapism that this series provides.

For those who are not aware, early indications are that season 7 will begin by picking up where season 6 left off. When filming was forced to wrap up due to the health crisis in the spring, we were really just beginning to see the rise of Eva a.k.a. Mirror Master/Mirror Mistress on Earth. We didn’t know precisely what sort of chaos she was going to bring to the table, but we remain interested to see what happens here — and also the other side of that big Iris cliffhanger.

After some of the previously-planned stories with Mirror Master are wrapped up, the show will move proper into some of the stuff they planned a while back for season 7. We don’t expect this to be a normal season of the show by any means, but the cast and crew are probably going to make the best of what is a rather difficult situation.

