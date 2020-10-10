The Spanish Princess Part 2, episode 1 preview: Catherine & Henry’s reign







The Spanish Princess is set to return after an extended wait this weekend on Starz, and the trailer below promises excitement! Of course, it also hypes up a great deal of drama to go along with it. The second part of this season is poised to bring us all sorts of drama, whether it be Catherine’s insistence on being a part of major battles or the eventual deterioration of her relationship with King Henry VIII.

Even though not every single moment in this series is a line-for-line recreation of history, you know where this story is going. That is a big part of what makes the entirety of Part 2 particularly tragic. No matter what Catherine’s intentions are or whatever she tries to do, we know that eventually, we are building towards heartbreak and pain. A lot of these upcoming episodes could focus prominently on the downfall of Henry and Catherine’s relationship — what he wants and the difficulties associated with that. The trailer hints at a good bit of this, alongside Catherine making some very difficult revelations along the way.

In the event you do want to get some more insight in what lies ahead, we suggest that you view the synopsis for this weekend’s episode below:

With a Powerful alliance with Spain and an heir in the crib, what could go wrong with the glamorous royal couple Catherine and Henry?

It’s true that there is a definite “what could go wrong?” feeling just from leading that alone. Because this isn’t a show with an abundance of episodes, we know that the series is going to have to move rather quickly. There will be some pain coming sooner rather than later, but we hope that they don’t rush too much past some early points in Catherine and Henry’s relationship. Like many other unions, this is one that does have its better moments.

