Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Early Power of Veto preview







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house the final five Power of Veto Competition is going to be held, and it’s certainly one of the more important ones of the season. It should determine precisely who gets evicted come Thursday, as we are inching ever closer to what will (probably) be a predictable outcome.

If you missed the news last night, Head of Household Nicole chose to nominate Memphis and Christmas for eviction. For now, the target is Memphis, but it’s not altogether clear that he knows it. He continues to put on airs that he has the support of Cody and Enzo, who he thinks he has individual final two deals with. The reality, though, is that Enzo and Cody are in a final three with Nicole, and we think that both of them would rather compete with Christmas moving forward than Memphis, who has won a number of Head of Household Competitions already.

Here’s where things start to get a little bit weird. Christmas apparently mentioned to Enzo that he should win the Veto and remove her, mostly so that there would be a chance to nominate Cody and get him out. However, there’s no evidence that this is going to happen. Meanwhile, Memphis told Enzo today that it would be easier if he stayed on the block and didn’t use the Veto. We’re not sure that he really meant that, but he probably knows that Enzo would tell Cody regardless.

