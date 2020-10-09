Batwoman season 2: Ruby Rose still plans to watch after departure







We know that Batwoman is now into production on season 2, and there are questions as to what the story is going to be without Kate Kane. Ruby Rose is done with the show, and there’s a new lead in Javicia Leslie who is already on board. We imagine that things are going to move in a different direction, but the mystery surrounding Kate’s exit is going to remain. As a matter of fact, it could prove to be a big part of the upcoming story.

Just for the record, there is no mystery as to whether or not Rose is going to be watching the show and supporting it moving forward. She very much intends to. Speaking in an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, here is just some of what she had to say on the subject:

“I had a great time on ‘Batwoman,’ I’m so proud of what we achieved. We set out to achieve something pretty significant. The first-ever live-action Batwoman, the first ever out gay superhero … I love that character and that whole experience but we did have a discussion and we kind of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show at the time was that they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction.

“I’m really excited to watch Season 2, I think the show is great. I love the cast and I’m still in contact with everyone. But it was a decision that we talked about, we discussed, we slept on. But, at the time, with all that reflection it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

We do think that Batwoman has the potential to succeed still moving forward, but a lot of it is going to be due to the specific story twists and also how Wilder is constructed. She can’t just be a clone of Kate; she needs to be very much her own person.

