Blue Bloods season 11 filming: See Erin and Anthony back on set!







In case you missed the big news earlier this week, filming on Blue Bloods season 11 is underway! We’ve seen a few assorted teases already, and the latest one is very much exciting.

In a new post on Twitter, Steven Schirripa shared a couple of photos of himself on the set of the CBS show, including one alongside his frequent on-screen partner in Bridget Moynahan. Anthony and Erin are one of the greatest dynamic duos that we have seen on this show over the years, with them often finding the right balance between humor and passion for the job. They’ve gone through a lot already, and we have to imagine that there are more struggles and challenges coming up when season 11 premieres this fall.

For some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to watch our expectations for what’s next below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist for more.

What is one of the biggest question marks? To us, it’s going to be seeing how these two characters handle the new responsibilities thrust upon them. In between a police-reform movement and a pandemic, this is one of the hardest times in recent American history. Provided that Blue Bloods writers all of this in, Erin and Anthony are going to be dealing with their fair share of challenges.

Beyond all of this, there are potentially some remnants from season 10 that can be explored here further. Take, for example, whether or not we are going to see Erin make a run at the District Attorney’s office. This is a high-ranking position, and of course one of the big questions that we wonder here is whether or not her ties to father Frank help or hurt her. We’re sure that this will be revisited, just like we’re also sure we’ll have a chance to explore further the role of Joe Hill on the show.

Related News – Check out a new photo of Baker, Gormley, and Garrett back on set

What do you want to see from Erin and Anthony on Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Feels Great To Be Back At Work With My Friend @bridgetmoynahan !!!! Are You Excited For Season 11 Of @BlueBloods_CBS ????? pic.twitter.com/eHXhzso35G — Steven Schirripa (@StevenSchirripa) October 8, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







