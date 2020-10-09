The Boys season 3 spoilers: More on Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy!







As you prepare for the arrival of The Boys season 3 on Amazon next year, there are a number of things to be hyped-up for, without a doubt. One of the biggest ones, of course, is the presence of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. It’s his first major role following many years as Dean on Supernatural, and it’s clear already that this is going to be a very different part than what he’s tackled on that show over the years.

So what do we know about this guy? He’s one of the first celebrity superheroes, and because of that, we imagine that a lot of eyeballs are going to be honed in on him for a good chunk of the season. He could very well be an adversary, as well, at least based on what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say to Variety:

I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs] In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne: He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time.

We are very much excited to see where this story goes from here, but we should also very much indicate this: Soldier Boy is not going to be a recreation of Stormfront. There may be some similarities here, but they are not fully in line with each other. Each season of the show will likely bring forward its own thing.

