Dancing with the Stars 29 spoilers: AJ McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe, 80’s night







On Monday night’s new Dancing with the Stars episode, we’re going to be heading back in time — at least metaphorically, anyway. It’s 80’s week! There’s a lot of great music that can be extracted from this era, and that goes along with the fact that the costumes are probably going to be over-the-top and fantastic.

So what we have for you within this article is rather simple: All of the specific dance styles and song spoilers. There is a lot of stuff to be excited about here, and it’s also a chance to see if some Stars can rise up the rankings once more.

Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Tango to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

• Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany

• Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Tango to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

• Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing Jazz to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News

• Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing Jazz to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello

• Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey

• Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing Jazz to “Like a Virgin” by Madonna

• TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” by Tears for Fears

• GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge

• TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Quickstep to “Take on Me” by a-ha

• Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Cha Cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block

• Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing Contemporary to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Taylor

Out of all of these dance choices, we have to say that almost all of them are fantastic. Who doesn’t love a night of performances that includes “The Power of Love,” “Take on Me,” and anything that has to do with Journey? This is going to be a show potentially like no other.

