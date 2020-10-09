Fear the Walking Dead season 6: Alycia Debnam-Carey on Alicia’s future







As we prepare for the launch of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 on AMC this weekend, we know that there are a lot of stories worthy of excitement. Virginia is pretty clearly now the Big Bad, as there are characters aplenty who find themselves separated from one another. To go along with that, it’s not even clear at the moment if Morgan is even alive!

So for some of these upcoming stories, there are a multitude of struggles that these characters will be facing. Trying to make it through in one piece is a part of it, but so is adapting to one’s surroundings and recognizing that not everything will go as planned. You do have to understand the lay of the land if you want to get from point A to point B.

We’re expecting great things from Alycia Debnam-Carey on this upcoming season — how could we not, given what we’ve seen in the past? Speaking via Decider, she does her best to articulate what Alicia’s story is going to look like now:

“It’s not so much trying to survive, it is also trying to survive in what Virginia’s world is … Which seems quite sinister and seems quite calculative. I think that’s a big, defining fact for Alicia, and for this season too.”

The Virginia storyline this season does seem to be a way to restore the show to some individual stories that are emotional in nature, showing both the darkness of the world and the people who find a way to survive within it. We hope that eventually, we’re going to be seeing Alicia find her way into a place that is at least reasonably comfortable … it’s been a long time since she’s had that. It’s a very different world than what she saw back in the pilot.

