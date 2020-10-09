Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Nomination talks







It’s the first morning in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house with a new Head of Household, and of course that means one thing first and foremost: Nomination talks! Nicole is now holding court and with that, we have a chance to understand better what she wants.

So what can we say with confidence right now? Memphis looks to be Nicole’s target, and that is the thing that makes the most sense. Memphis has final three deals with everyone else in the house as a part of The Wise Guys (two different iterations of it, mind you), and he’s also someone who has a reasonable chance of winning competitions near the end of the game.

Memphis did have a conversation with Nicole this morning in an attempt to see where her head was at — within that, he offered her a final three deal if she didn’t nominate her, and also that he would not use the Veto in the event that he won it. This wasn’t exactly a great deal for Nicole, though, who knows that Memphis has some final three agreements elsewhere. She also recognizes still that Memphis is more of a threat than Christmas.

Following this, Nicole indicated to Christmas that she has no plan at the moment to target her for eviction, but she doesn’t want to nominate Cody or Enzo given that they haven’t done anything to her. Meanwhile, Christmas did previously vote to evict her and that is something that she is going to have to live with now.

