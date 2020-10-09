This Is Us season 5 poster hints at big changes for the Pearsons







Today the first This Is Us season 5 poster has surfaced over at NBC, and it’s something that does raise plenty of questions.

Specifically, it does still feel like there are some surprises coming for the entire Pearson family.

On the surface, we do have to say that this poster is fairly similar to ones that we’ve seen in the past. After all, it’s a compilation of all of the main members of the family at various points in their lives. You’ve got Jack and Rebecca together and happy in the past, while Toby and Kate are taking care of Baby Jack.

So what sort of changes can we really expect? We would imagine that some of them could be tied to what’s going on with Kevin, who is seemingly getting set to raise a baby with Madison. This surprise reveal sets him up for an interesting future — it’s still not entirely clear as to whether or not he and Madison end up together, but it does feel like they are going to try to make something work for the time being. This is going to be balanced out with a big personal struggle for Kevin, as his relationship with Randall is very much on the rocks.

We know that new episodes are going to be kicking off on Tuesday, October 27 — it’s a two-hour premiere so with that in mind, we should have a chance to see a lot of these big changes almost right away. Who wants to wait? Hopefully, we’ll get a promo before too long, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

