Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Nominations, week 10







On last night’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, we ended up seeing the demise of one Tyler Crispen within the game. With that in mind, we now have to ask the next question — who is in the most danger now?

As we reported already, Nicole won the Head of Household Competition and with that, decided pretty early on that she was going to nominate Christmas and Memphis for eviction, with the latter as the primary target. She knew that he was more loyal to other people and with that, it makes the most sense to get her out before she can be targeted by him at some other people coming up.

Both Christmas and Memphis did their best to make pitches to her as to why they would be better players to keep, but we don’t think that there was enough that she could say to really move the needle here all that much. This is where we are now, and more than likely, the Veto is all that matters now. If Memphis wins, he comes down and Enzo likely goes up as a replacement nominee.

Is there a chance where some sort of crazy move happens and Cody goes up? We think there could be pitches made Enzo’s way in the event that he wins it, but ultimately, we’re not sure that he’d go there at this point. He’d be setting up Christmas and Memphis in a spot where they have more control, especially since Nicole can’t even compete in the final four Head of Household. Granted, the Veto is really all that matters there.

