Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 10?







Who is the week 10 HoH winner within Big Brother 22 All-Stars? Go ahead and consider this your source for some updates on the subject.

For some other Big Brother 22 All-Stars coverage now, check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

The final five Head of Household is an important one, but it’s also a tricky one to win. Basically, you are not eligible to compete for the final four Head of Household, where you can guarantee your spot in the final three in the event that you win it. That’s a big one to have. (Granted, you have to try to win it in the event that you’re in danger — why take any big risks?)

With Tyler being evicted from the game, it means that we’re left with a lineup of Christmas, Nicole, Cody, Enzo, and Memphis. Of this group, Christmas and Memphis definitely need to win this the most. Yet, Nicole has also been studying really hard for most of the past few days while a Have Not. In other news, she is clearly desperate to win this by whatever means necessarily.

The HoH this time around was all about stacking pumpkins — they had to get all of them to their basket. This was a competition about skill, balance, and making sure that you don’t get too far ahead of yourself. This is one that does get progressively harder as time goes on, and in the early going it seemed like Enzo was doing a particularly good job. Yet, it was far too early to determine who was going to be doing well in the end. Nicole struggled early, but who knows if that is something that will last?

Be sure to refresh — once there is more news on the winner, we’ll have it here!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Big Brother

What do you think about the week 10 Head of Household competition on Big Brother 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







