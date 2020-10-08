Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Was Tyler Crispen, Christmas Abbott evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother 22, there was an eviction that, on the surface, felt reasonably predictable. Either Tyler Christmas or Christmas Abbott was going to be evicted, but it felt as though it was more than likely going to be Tyler. He’s the better overall player, and just from that vantage point alone it made more sense to go ahead and send him out the door.

So will that actually happen? That’s what the show tonight will give us, alongside some other odds and ends. We’re going to be updating this article as things happen, so be sure to keep coming back for some further insight.

There’s no doubt entering the show that he’s the more popular player. A lot of people would prefer him to stick around! The show edit did try to paint a situation where there was a lot of consideration around whether or not we’d see Christmas go — at least before a lengthy trip to the jury house.

What was kind of interesting before the vote was that Julie said that the houseguests have been going back and forth on the vote all day. Was that the case? It’s interesting, but it didn’t really matter given that Tyler was in the end the one evicted. It was a unanimous vote, so there wasn’t really any element of surprise here from the moment that Enzo cast his vote.

Tyler was a good sport in his interview with Julie Chen — no real surprise there, right? He always tends to be.

What did you think about the events of tonight's Big Brother 22 episode?

