Snowpiercer season 2 premiere date, new teaser revealed by TNT







For everyone out there who is excited to see Snowpiercer season 2, consider this piece your source of some rather-great news!

Today, TNT confirmed that come Monday, January 25 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see the drama series back for more episodes. This is a show that does benefit heavily from the fact that so much of season 2 was shot far in advance, which has allowed them to be able to press onward while so many other shows were by and large stuck in limbo. The pandemic hasn’t exactly made it easy on a number of major productions, and that’s putting it mildly. This premiere is really only coming a short period of time following the end of season 1 — it’s a much shorter hiatus than we are used to from the world of scripted TV.

We know already that there are some prominent new additions to the story coming up — think in terms of Rowan Blanchard of Girl Meets World fame of Alexandra Cahill, and then also Sean Bean, who is taking on the prominent role of Mr. Wilford. There’s going to be a lot of new mythology explained this time around, and all you have to do is watch the new teaser to know that things are going to be all sorts of super-intense from here.

Snowpiercer is poised at the moment to be a staple of TNT in the new year, and it probably will need to be — this show is going to have the challenge of airing opposite a ton of competition, as the vast majority of other shows should be back on the air by then on other networks. We know that there are some other shows that are worth anticipation here, as well, on TNT — think in terms of Animal Kingdom…

