American Idol season 19: First look at Katy Perry, judging panel







American Idol season 19 is going to be coming on ABC at some point in 2021, and in preparation of that very thing, the production is moving forward.

If you look above, you can get a first look at how the show is moving forward with auditions this time around — while everyone will be in one room, they are not going to be altogether close. There are smaller individual tables for the judges as opposed to a single one, and that gives them all a proper opportunity to socially distance while do their job. There will also be less traveling presumably, and of course all of the proper testing that you are seeing with a lot of reality shows of this nature. Safety remains the most important thing for all parties involved.

It’s too early to say what each individual installments of the show are going to look like moving forward, but in general, we’d say that the top priority here is going to be trying to preserve the signature American Idol experience as much as possible. We’d argue that America’s Got Talent is going to be the thing that really sets the standard here for how the show should operate more so than anything else. It’s going to be some time before we get a premiere date, so be prepared for that far in advance.

