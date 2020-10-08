Double Shot at Love season 3: What could it look like?







Tonight marks the second part of the Double Shot at Love season 2 reunion, and it goes without saying that we want to see a season 3! Of course, you could go so far as to say that the fact we’re getting a two-part reunion makes us hopeful.

What’s happening here? It’s really as simple as this: Because MTV is milking this show for as much as they can, they’re clearly proud of it. This is no guarantee of course that we’ll have a chance to see more, but they may be thinking about it.

So what form could a season 3 take? We think that some of it may just having a thing or two to do with what the relationship status of Pauly D is. We know at the moment he’s currently with Nikki, and the two decided to give their relationship an actual chance following the completion of season 2. We could see a season 3 centering in part around the pair’s relationship in the real world, or it coupled with whatever is going on in Vinny’s romantic life. There are a lot of different ways that MTV could spin this — we don’t think that this format has to settle into any single form.

Of course, one of the most important things to remember here is the simple fact that there is going to be another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation soon — filming is happening for it already in a bubble-like environment, and we know that Pauly is one of the people taking part. We’ll have to wait and see whether Nikki is incorporated there — if she is with Pauly, we do imagine that it’s something that could be a central storyline.

What form do you think a potential Double Shot at Love season 3 could take?

