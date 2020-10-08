The Expanse season 5 premiere date, weekly release format revealed!







Today, there is a whole handful of headlines revealed when it comes to The Expanse season 5 — and it begins with the show’s premiere date!

New episodes of the science-fiction series is going to be kicking off starting on Wednesday, December 16, and we’re going to be seeing a release schedule that is fairly similar to what we saw with another show recently in The Boys. You will have a chance to see three episodes the first week, and then following that an episode a week until the season comes to a close.

What’s the big advantage of this to us? More than anything else, this functions as a great way to discuss much of the story as time progresses. It’s a viable alternative in some ways to binge-watching, where you don’t really have that much of a chance to express your thoughts.

Want some more news on The Expanse right away in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest season 4 thoughts at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and then view our show playlist.

As for the storylines, the season 4 trailer reveals a lot of it! It looks more and more like Marco is going to be one of the central adversaries for the Roci crew, which is complicated due to Naomi’s personal history with him. Her past will be explored courtesy of her son, while Amos heads back to Earth and Baltimore in order to peace together some important elements of his own past.

Also, the Protomolecule story is far from over, as you will be seeing Holden over the course of this season struggle in order to figure out what happened to it — and its greater impact on the universe.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Expanse season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







