The Amazing Race 32 video: Cast talks training leading up to big premiere!







In just under one week’s time, The Amazing Race 32 will be upon us! We can’t even begin to express some of our excitement about this very thing. It’s one of the best forms of escapism out there, and we know we’ve been forced to wait a really long time to get it.

So while we all do sit around and wait to see these episodes on Wednesday, why not take a look at how some of the teams prepared? This is the focus of the video below, as all of the duos do their best to go over what they did to get ready — there’s a lot of physical preparation that goes into this, but also a lot of show-related prep, as well. You hear multiple teams in here discussing how they went back and checked out multiple seasons in order to have an advance understanding as to how to best prepare themselves for all of the rigors of this competition.

There is one thing that we wish we heard a little bit more of from the teams: Communication exercises. It’s nice to be able to anticipate the challenges and it’s great to be in good physical shape, but the most important thing about the race is understanding how to get along and handle the pressure. Sure, a footrace can leave you behind a few minutes, but you can make up that time if you’re able to understand navigate, delegate, and think openly while out on the road. Avoiding confrontation and resolving conflict quickly is essential. This Race tests you on an extreme level — it is what happens you put people in a spot where they are fighting for a million bucks!

We are expecting plenty of conflict this season — but also fun to go along with it!

