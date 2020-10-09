





There were a few different events on The Boys season 2 finale this week that we did not expect. One of the biggest ones revolves around the status of one Victoria Neuman.

Coming out of this past episode, the biggest question was who was responsible for the heads exploding during the court hearing. One big theory was that it was Cindy, who seemed to possess similar abilities. Another, meanwhile, was that it could be none other than the Church that has been connected to The Deep for most of the season.

Want to get some more news on The Boys in video form? Then check out the latest finale discussion below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more news and then also view our show playlist. That’s where you can see updates from all season…

However, in the end it was revealed that Victoria was actually the person responsible! The political figure just so happens to be a Supe herself, and she only pretended to be terrified following the events of this past episode. So what is she up to? In the comics, the character Victor Neuman had some serious ties to Vought, so it certainly is possible that she is some sort of double-agent working things on the inside here. While Vought wants to profit extensively from Supes, at the same time we’re also pretty sure that they would like to do everything possible to ensure that people like Homelander and Stormfront don’t seize control away from them. She kept the Compound V trial from happening, but also has a position now where she can have so much more in the way of influence on Supes in America.

Based on what we’ve seen, one thing is clear: We’re probably going to see more of Victoria moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including more insight on the finale and the future

What did you think about the events of The Boys season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







