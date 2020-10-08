Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Will Tyler, Christmas be evicted?







As we prepare for tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, there is an eviction that has to be the primary subject of conversation.

So, who is going to be evicted tonight? You’ve got Tyler in one corner and Christmas in the other, and there has been some doubting and waffling over the past few days. Yet, in the end, we do think the original target is the one still who is going tonight.

For some more Big Brother 22 All-Stars updates in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you watch that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates. Also, view our show playlist for some other updates.

Last night, there were a few concerns on the part of Nicole about keeping Christmas in the game. Her biggest fear at the moment is that Memphis won’t nominate Christmas if he wins Head of Household, and instead go after her and some other players on her side of the game. It’s a legitimate concern, though Memphis does have final-two deals with both Cody and Enzo. Yet, Enzo did his part to calm her down by saying that Tyler is simply too dangerous. If he decides to go after Cody and Nicole, that is way more threatening than Christmas opting to do so. If Tyler stayed and teamed up with Memphis himself, that is also a big danger.

In the end, Enzo is probably most comfortable keeping Christmas because she’s far easier to beat at the end. Also, he probably knows that he wouldn’t be her primary target in the event that she won Head of Household. There’s no real indication as to what this HoH could be, but we’re hoping that it is all sorts of fun! We’ll see over time…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 and the live feeds

Who do you want to see be evicted on Big Brother 22 All-Stars tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







