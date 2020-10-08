On Becoming a God in Central Florida canceled, despite renewal







Because of the global health crisis, we’re seeing one sad trend become all the more prevalent in the entertainment world: A show getting canceled despite a prior renewal. This time around, it is Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida that is the victim of it. This show had a season 2 renewal some time ago, but because it was never able to get into production, the network is now moving on.

In a statement, here is some of what the network had to say on the subject:

“Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season … The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return. We extend our deepest thanks to star and executive producer Kirsten Dunst, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding and their fellow executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, the terrific cast and crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”

The news is disappointing, but at the same time we can’t sit here and proclaim it to be a shock. This is going to just be a new normal for a lot of productions over the next couple of months. Filming has become more expensive in the pandemic era because of all of the various restrictions and workarounds that must be done. Meanwhile, it’s also become a little bit more difficult for some shows to even go given that their stories don’t often allow the easiest of ways to get back to work.

