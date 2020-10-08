





Tonight, The Masked Singer had an opportunity to unmask their third celebrity this season, and we were hoping for a big name to be revealed ahead of time. Could the Popcorn really be Tina Turner?

The show, of course, took its time unveiling the person under the mask — this wasn’t a repeat of what we saw last week with Mickey Rourke. (Yea, it’s pretty clear that this is a once-in-a-series sort of event.) We still don’t really understand the way in which the show sends people out, other than that it appears to be some sort of a crapshoot the vast majority of the time. You can come up with all sorts of tinfoil-hat conspiracies all about this.

Anyway, let’s go ahead and share the results from the end of this episode. The Giraffe was the weakest performer left of this group, so we’re not altogether surprised about this result. Then again, The Masked Singer isn’t always a show where things make an absolutely large amount of sense when it comes to who goes at every given moment. Some of the guesses that were out there about the Giraffe were Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice, and Jason Priestley. Honestly, though, this could be a rare unmasking that could have surprised!

So did it? Well, under the mask was Brian Austin Green! The famous actor surprised everyone in attendance, but perhaps none more so than Robin Thicke. The two are good friends, and they even live close to each other! This produced at least one of the funnier moments of the season, and we think that the costume was so different than what we think of Brian Austin Green as a performer.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you think about the latest The Masked Singer celebrity being unmasked?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







